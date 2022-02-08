 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Does ArcelorMittal's Debt Look Like?
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 9:27am   Comments
Share:
What Does ArcelorMittal's Debt Look Like?

 

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) rose by 2.89% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt ArcelorMittal has.

Check out this: Executives Buy Over $6M Of 5 Penny Stocks

ArcelorMittal's Debt

Based on ArcelorMittal's financial statement as of February 23, 2017, long-term debt is at $13.31 billion and current debt is at $2.31 billion, amounting to $15.62 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $2.50 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $13.12 billion.

Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents.

To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, investors look at the debt ratio. Considering ArcelorMittal's $75.14 billion in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.21. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than one indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 35% might be higher for one industry and average for another.

Importance Of Debt

Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives.

However, interest-payment obligations can have an adverse impact on the cash-flow of the company. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.

Looking for stocks with low debt-to-equity ratios? Check out Benzinga Pro, a market research platform which provides investors with near-instantaneous access to dozens of stock metrics - including debt-to-equity ratio. Click here to learn more.

 

What Does ArcelorMittal's Debt Look Like?

 

 

Related Articles (MT)

Recap: ArcelorMittal Q4 Earnings
21 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For February 10, 2022
A Look Into ArcelorMittal's Debt
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-DebtNews Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com