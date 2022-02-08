EXCLUSIVE: Splash Beverage Inks Distribution Agreement With Anheuser-Busch Distributor Heimark Distributing For TapouT

Splash Beverage Group Inc (NYSE: SBEV) has signed a distribution agreement with Heimark Distributing.

What Happened: Heimark Distributing has agreed to distribute TapouT through the key Southern California markets.

"Distribution is the most difficult thing to achieve, and the most important … if you're not in distribution, you're not for sale. Our partnership with InBev's AB-ONE is invaluable, and it continues to pay dividends as we build out distribution coast to coast," commented Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group's Chairman and CEO.

Splash Beverage Group manufactures and distributes a portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands, including the TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink.

Founded in 1937, Heimark Distributing is based in Indio, California. It services Southern California and has more than 1500 accounts in 60 plus cities across major portions of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.

Why It's Important: Heimark adds the TapouT product line to its amazing portfolio of brands. It already distributes Splash Beverage's Copa di Vino and Pulpoloco product lines and has been distributing for Anheuser- Busch, a subsidiary of AB-ONE, since 1963.

Price Action: SBEV shares are trading higher by 1.41% % at $4.32 during the premarket session on Tuesday.