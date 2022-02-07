Last-Mile SaaS Provider FarEye Opening US hub In Chicago

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

In a major expansion, last-mile logistics software-as-a-service provider FarEye announced Monday it will be adding a Chicago office from which it plans to drive half of its global field operations by year's end. The New Delhi-based company is also deepening its roots in Latin America by investing in a new facility in Mexico.

With its Intelligent Delivery Management Platform, FarEye aims to help brands scale their last-mile delivery networks through a combination of delivery optimization services, end-to-end predictive visibility and post-purchase flexibility options for consumers, such as seamless returns. The result for brands is the ability to offer quick and reliable delivery across models like same-day delivery, on-demand delivery and curbside pickup.

Having expanded to more than 30 countries, FarEye is now honing in on the U.S. market with the addition of a Chicago headquarters. Co-founders Kushal Nahata and Gaurav Srivastava, the company's CEO and CTO, have relocated to Chicago from FarEye's office in India, with the goal of driving 50% of the company's global field operations out of the new Midwest location by the end of 2022.

FarEye has also stepped up its U.S. hiring to support that vision, accelerating hiring across its sales, marketing, product and service delivery units. The renewed emphasis on the U.S. market tracks with FarEye's growth over the past 12 months, which the company says has "accelerated," with "strong traction" in North America and Europe. Those two markets nearly tripled in size during that yearlong period.

"We're proud to officially establish roots in the U.S. in Chicago as our hub and to deepen our operations in Latin America," said Nahata. "The home-delivery market shows no signs of slowing and we're now even more well positioned to scale and support our customers' needs, no matter where they're located in the world. With a stronger foundation in North America, we look forward to helping more companies reduce complexity in the last mile and deliver a superior consumer experience every time."

The other piece of FarEye's announcement is the dedication to new investments in Latin America, starting with the establishment of a Center of Excellence in Mexico to drive innovation and support local customers. The company expects the new hub to act as a driver for expanded technology capabilities in last-mile delivery.

It also plans to invest in customer service operations in the region, with the long-term goal of having 15% of its customer service team based out of the Mexico center by 2023. The new facility will be co-managed by FarEye and its partners in the region.

Today, FarEye manages last-mile delivery services for more than 150 clients around the world, processing over 100 million transactions every month through an integrated delivery network of more than 2 million vehicles. The company hopes to eventually be able to process 100 million transactions per day.

