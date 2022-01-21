 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Medtronic Recalls HawkOne Atherectomy System Due To Tip Damage Risk
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 10:32am   Comments
Share:
Medtronic Recalls HawkOne Atherectomy System Due To Tip Damage Risk

Medtronic Inc (NYSE: MDT) is recalling HawkOne Directional Atherectomy System due to the risk of the guidewire within the catheter moving downward or prolapsing when force is applied during use.

  • FDA has identified this as a Class I recall, the most serious type of recall.
  • The system consists of a catheter & cutter driver to be used during procedures intended to remove a blockage from peripheral arteries and improve blood flow. 
  • Related: Medtronic Shares Fall After FDA Warning Letter To Its Diabetes Business.
  • In the case of a prolapsed guidewire, the catheter tip may break off or separate, resulting in serious adverse events.
  • Adverse events include a tear along the inside wall of an artery, a rupture or breakage of an artery, a decrease in blood flow to a part of the body, and/or blood vessel complications that could require surgical repair and additional procedures to capture and remove the broken tip.
  • There have been 163 complaints, with 55 injuries. But no deaths have been reported.
  • Roughly 95,000 devices will be recalled distributed between January 22, 2018, to October 4, 2021.
  • Price Action: MDT shares are down 0.41% at $105.67 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MDT)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Medtronic's Spinal Cord Stimulation Therapy Shows Meaningful Pain Relief
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Illumina Announces Multiple Partnerships, Immunome Slides On Regulatory Setback For COVID Antibody Drug, Preannouncements Pour In
Medtronic's Leadless Micra AV Pacing System Scores Approval In Japan
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 10, 2022
Medtronic's Evolut Pro TAVR Approved In China, Acquires Cardiac Arrhythmia Treatment Developer Affera
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com