A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the healthcare sector that may be worth watching:

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) - P/E: 5.69 SunLink Health Systems (AMEX:SSY) - P/E: 1.13 Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) - P/E: 6.93 Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) - P/E: 7.04 Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) - P/E: 8.5

This quarter, PMV Pharmaceuticals experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was -0.29 in Q2 and is now -0.33. This quarter, SunLink Health Systems experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.64 in Q4 and is now 0.28. Most recently, Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share at 0.22, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.27. Select Medical Holdings has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.57, which has decreased by 53.28% compared to Q2, which was 1.22. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.48%, which has increased by 0.22% from 1.26% last quarter.

Tivity Health's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.42, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.48.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.