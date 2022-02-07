 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 9:47am   Comments
Share:
A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the healthcare sector that may be worth watching:

  1. PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) - P/E: 5.69
  2. SunLink Health Systems (AMEX:SSY) - P/E: 1.13
  3. Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) - P/E: 6.93
  4. Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) - P/E: 7.04
  5. Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) - P/E: 8.5

This quarter, PMV Pharmaceuticals experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was -0.29 in Q2 and is now -0.33. This quarter, SunLink Health Systems experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.64 in Q4 and is now 0.28. Most recently, Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share at 0.22, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.27. Select Medical Holdings has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.57, which has decreased by 53.28% compared to Q2, which was 1.22. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.48%, which has increased by 0.22% from 1.26% last quarter.

Tivity Health's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.42, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.48.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Related Articles (SSY + PMVP)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com