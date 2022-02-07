A Look Into Real Estate Sector Value Stocks

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) - P/E: 9.5 New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) - P/E: 7.59 CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) - P/E: 2.72 Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) - P/E: 8.0 Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) - P/E: 7.54

Apollo Commercial Real's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.35, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.41. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 10.7%, which has increased by 1.38% from 9.32% last quarter.

Most recently, New Residential Inv reported earnings per share at 0.44, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.31. Its most recent dividend yield is at 9.22%, which has decreased by 1.09% from 10.31% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, CTO Realty Growth reported earnings per share at 1.09, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 1.07. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 7.28%, which has decreased by 0.1% from 7.38% last quarter.

Great Ajax has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.38, which has decreased by 9.52% compared to Q2, which was 0.42. Forestar Group has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.81, which has decreased by 4.71% compared to Q4, which was 0.85.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.