SRAX Announces Quantity of Shares Repurchased in Q4 2021
- SRAX, premier provider of investor intelligence and communications platform, announces the quantity of stock bought-back in Q4 and dividend payment
- $800K worth of shares was repurchased in Q4 as part of company’s $10M stock buy-back program; dividend for common stockholders paid in preferred shares
- SRAX’s corporate action comes amid period of solid growth and robust financial performance
SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies, announces the number of shares repurchased in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first payment for the previously issued dividend (https://ibn.fm/lrN26). The repurchase initiative is in line with the company’s $10M stock buy-back program and the intended dividend payment to the holders of SRAX common stock, both of which were announced in Q3 2021.
The company bought back approximately 155,000 of common shares during the last quarter of 2021. At an average price of $5.12 per share, this repurchases initiative amounts to approximately $800K. The dividend for the holders of SRAX common stock was paid in the form of…
