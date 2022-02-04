 Skip to main content

Hertz Names Former Goldman Sachs CFO Stephen Scherr As CEO
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2022 9:52am   Comments
  • Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HTZ) has appointed Stephen M. Scherr as Chief Executive Officer. Scherr will assume his role as CEO and board member of Hertz on February 28, 2022.
  • Scherr spent nearly three decades at Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS), leading a range of strategic and operational functions, departing the firm as Chief Financial Officer at the end of last year.
  • "We also want to thank Mark Fields for guiding Hertz over the past several months as we successfully relisted and established the foundation for the new Hertz. We look forward to continue working with Mark as a director on our Board," said Greg O'Hara, Chairperson of Hertz's Board.
  • Price Action: HTZ shares are trading higher by 3.74% at $19.97 on the last check Friday.

