Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 105 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows And Highs:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows on Thursday:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) shares set a new 52-week low of $237.07. The stock traded down 23.97%.

