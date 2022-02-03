5 Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the financial services sector:

Franklin Financial Servs (NASDAQ:FRAF) - P/E: 7.27 WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) - P/E: 9.14 Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) - P/E: 8.43 American Intl Gr (NYSE:AIG) - P/E: 9.46 Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) - P/E: 9.55

Most recently, Franklin Financial Servs reported earnings per share at 0.82, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 1.31. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.81%, which has decreased by 0.07% from 3.88% last quarter.

WhiteHorse Finance's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.37, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.34. Independent Bank's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.58, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.73. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.6%, which has decreased by 0.27% from 3.87% last quarter.

American Intl Gr has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.97, which has decreased by 36.18% compared to Q2, which was 1.52. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.1%, which has decreased by 0.62% from last quarter's yield of 2.72%.

Alerus Financial has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.72, which has decreased by 2.7% compared to Q3, which was 0.74. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.22%, which has increased by 0.26% from 1.96% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.