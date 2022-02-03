 Skip to main content

Ford January Mustang Mach-E Sales Record A Modest 1% Jump Sequentially But Automaker Is Ramping Up Production
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 03, 2022 6:15am   Comments
Ford January Mustang Mach-E Sales Record A Modest 1% Jump Sequentially But Automaker Is Ramping Up Production

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) said on Wednesday sold more Mustang Mach-Es in the U.S. in January than the previous months but volumes were less than half of the iconic gas-powered Mustang.

What Happened: The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker said it sold 2,370 Mach-Es in January, a jump of about 1% month-on-month and a near ten-fold rise on a year-on-year basis.

Mustang Mach-E is Ford’s first all-electric crossover named after the iconic Mustang.

Ford began selling the Mach-E, the only electric car it has currently on sale, in December 2020. At the time, the automaker sold just three units of the Mach-E.

In contrast, the legacy automaker sold 5,671 gas-powered Mustangs in January, a jump of 24.2% sequentially and 31% over the same period last month.

Production Ramp Up: Ford ramped up production of Mach-Es in January, up 12% month-on-month to 6,054 units. The company had produced 4,250 Mach-Es in January 2021.  

See Also: Ford Sold Half As Many Mustang Mach-E EVs As The Gas Variant In 2021 — The First Year Of Launch

The automaker made 3,960 gas-powered Mustangs in January, a decline of 13% over last month. On a year-on-year basis production was down 41% for the iconic Mustangs.

In 2021, Ford sold 27,140 Mach-Es or half as many as the 52,414 Mustangs. In terms of production, Mach-E and Mustang 2021 volumes were nearly neck-to-neck at 63,683 for the battery-powered variant and 65,590 for the gas-powered variant.

Why It Matters: Mustang Mach-E is the first among a host of electric vehicles launched by Ford, with more lined up for this year. ​

See Also: Ford Mustang Mach-E EV Outsold The Gas-Powered Variant By 6x In Europe Last Year

Ford currently makes the Mach-E for the U.S. and the European market at a plant in Mexico. The automaker also recently started delivering the locally made Mach-Es in China.

The legacy automaker is expected to begin commercial production of F-150 Lightning — the electric version of its best-selling truck in spring this year. 

Ford recently said it would triple production of Mustang Mach-Es to 200,000 units by 2023. The automaker is also planning to nearly double the production capacity of the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup to 150,000 vehicles per year by mid-2023.

Price Action: Ford shares closed 0.15% lower at $2.063 a share on Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Ford

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs Ford Mustang Mach-E

