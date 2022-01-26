 Skip to main content

Ford Mustang Mach-E EV Outsold The Gas-Powered Variant By 6x In Europe Last Year
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 26, 2022 3:20am   Comments
Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) said on Tuesday it sold 23,424 Mustang Mach-Es last year in Europe, outselling the gas-powered iconic Mustang by miles.

What Happened: The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker said Mach-E sales were up 1.1% last year over 2020.

The Mach-E began making a standalone appearance in the automaker’s European sales charts from the third quarter onwards in 2021.

In contrast, Ford sold just 3,700 Mustangs last year in Europe.

The automaker counts the U.S. as the largest market for the gas-powered Mustang. The Mustang Mach-E is Ford’s first all-electric crossover named after the iconic model.

Ford started selling the Mach-E, the only electric car it has currently on sale, in the U.S. in 2020. At the time, the automaker sold just three units of the Mach-E.

Overall, Ford sold 878,648 vehicles in Europe last year, a decline of 9.9% over 2020.

See Also: Ford Sold Half As Many Mustang Mach-E EVs As The Gas Variant In 2021 — The First Year Of Launch

Mach-E’s U.S. Performance: In the U.S., Ford sold 27,140 Mach-Es and 52,414 Mustangs in 2021.

Ford currently makes the Mach-E for the U.S. and the European market at a plant in Mexico. In October, the automaker announced it has started manufacturing Mach-Es in China — deliveries of which are expected to begin by year-end.

Ford recently said it would triple production of Mustang Mach-Es to 200,000 units by 2023 in North America. 

Price Action: Ford shares closed 2% lower at $19.9 a share on Tuesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Ford

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs Mustang Mach-E

