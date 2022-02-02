Overview Of Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) - P/E: 6.29 Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) - P/E: 8.19 Danaos (NYSE:DAC) - P/E: 2.13 Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) - P/E: 5.58 ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) - P/E: 2.46

Huttig Building Products has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.57, which has increased by 5.56% compared to Q2, which was 0.54. Most recently, Mueller Industries reported earnings per share at 2.21, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 3.01. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.9%, which has decreased by 0.32% from 1.22% in the previous quarter.

Danaos has reported Q3 earnings per share at 5.32, which has increased by 59.28% compared to Q2, which was 3.34. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.82%, which has decreased by 0.15% from 2.97% last quarter.

Encore Wire has reported Q3 earnings per share at 8.51, which has decreased by 3.51% compared to Q2, which was 8.82. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.06%, which has decreased by 0.03% from last quarter's yield of 0.09%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping has reported Q3 earnings per share at 12.16, which has increased by 64.77% compared to Q2, which was 7.38.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.