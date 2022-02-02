Kesselrun Strikes Gold? The Latest Results From The Huronian Gold Project Report Promising Signs

Photo by Zlatakay on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

In its latest press release, Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (TSX: KES) announced that its drills have struck gold at the Huronian gold mine.

A Thunder Bay, Ontario-based mineral exploration company, Kesselrun states that it focuses on growth through property acquisitions and discoveries primarily within Canada. Kesselrun's management team possesses geological and exploration experience with particular expertise in northwestern Ontario, an emerging gold district.

Alongside local competitors Maple Gold Mines (TSX: MGM) and Kenorland Minerals (TSX: KLD), Kesselrun is attempting to uncover Canada’s luscious gold reserves, and it already reports being well under way.

Bites by Numbers:

Kesselrun’s latest drilling expedition at Huronian has yielded: 0.8 grams per ton (g/t) of gold (Au) over 44.8 meters (m), including 2.5 m that averaged 3.5 g/t Au. 0.9 g/t Au over 15.4 m within a 97.8 m wide zone that averaged 0.3 g/t Au. 0.8 g/t Au over 10.5 m within a 19.4 m wide zone that averaged 0.5 g/t Au.

The Huronian mine is fully owned and has a historic resource estimate of 44,592 oz Au at an average grade of 15.3 g/t Au in the indicated category and 501,377 oz Au at an average grade of 14.4 g/t Au in the inferred category.

The mine is located in northwestern Ontario, which is a mining-friendly jurisdiction and is next door to a multi-million ounce gold deposit currently in advanced exploration and development.

Kesselrun has announced that it will be procuring a second drill rig to continue its expeditions into Huronian.

Speaking on the McKellar zone within the Huronian project, Michael Thompson, President and CEO of the company said: "Drilling on McKellar has shown that the zone consists of a wide gold mineralizing and altered shear zone composed of multiple high-grade shoots. We remain convinced of the possibility of significant strike potential of the McKellar zone to the west. As we begin our 2022 drilling, we will continue working towards the goal of giving clarity on the resource potential of all the zones."

