Diana Shipping Inks Time Charter Contract For M/V Los Angeles Vessel
- Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSX) subsidiary entered into a time charter contract with Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore, for the m/v Los Angeles dry bulk vessel built in 2012.
- The gross charter rate is $26,250 per day for a period until a minimum of January 15, 2023, up to a maximum of March 15, 2023. The charter commenced retroactively as of January 30, 2022.
- The company expects this employment to generate ~$9.06 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled time charter period.
- Price Action: DSX shares are trading higher by 7.32% at $3.81 on the last check Tuesday.
