 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

RumbleOn Appoints Narinder Sahai As Finance Head
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 01, 2022 12:52pm   Comments
Share:
RumbleOn Appoints Narinder Sahai As Finance Head
  • RumbleOn Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL) has appointed Narinder Sahai as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
  • Sahai will report to RumbleOn's Chief Executive Officer, Marshall Chesrown, beginning February 1, 2022.
  • He will be responsible for the company's financial strategy, accounting, tax, treasury, planning & analysis, investor relations, and finance operations.
  • Most recently, Sahai headed Worldwide Go-To-Market Finance for Compute and AI/ML at Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) AWS.
  • RumbleOn's Interim CFO, Beverley Rath, will continue serving as Corporate Controller.
  • Price Action: RMBL shares are trading higher by 2.28% at $36.35 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RMBL)

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com