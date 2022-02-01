RumbleOn Appoints Narinder Sahai As Finance Head
- RumbleOn Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL) has appointed Narinder Sahai as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
- Sahai will report to RumbleOn's Chief Executive Officer, Marshall Chesrown, beginning February 1, 2022.
- He will be responsible for the company's financial strategy, accounting, tax, treasury, planning & analysis, investor relations, and finance operations.
- Most recently, Sahai headed Worldwide Go-To-Market Finance for Compute and AI/ML at Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) AWS.
- RumbleOn's Interim CFO, Beverley Rath, will continue serving as Corporate Controller.
- Price Action: RMBL shares are trading higher by 2.28% at $36.35 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management