Hyundai Motor America Posts 10% Jump In January Sales
- Hyundai Motor Co (OTC: HYMTF) said its U.S. sales for January increased 10% year-on-year to 47,872 units.
- Sales of Hyundai Tucson and Venue jumped 64% and 70% respectively to 13,085 units and 2,290 units.
- "High levels of consumer interest across our product lineup resulted in record-breaking January sales even as we continue to navigate through the global pandemic and microchip shortages," said Randy Parker, SVP, national sales, Hyundai Motor America.
- Hyundai Motor America achieved January retail sales growth of 18% year-over-year.
- Price Action: HYMTF shares traded higher by 2.51% at $40.00 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.