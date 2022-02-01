 Skip to main content

Hyundai Motor America Posts 10% Jump In January Sales
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 01, 2022 12:01pm   Comments
  • Hyundai Motor Co (OTC: HYMTF) said its U.S. sales for January increased 10% year-on-year to 47,872 units.
  • Sales of Hyundai Tucson and Venue jumped 64% and 70% respectively to 13,085 units and 2,290 units.
  • "High levels of consumer interest across our product lineup resulted in record-breaking January sales even as we continue to navigate through the global pandemic and microchip shortages," said Randy Parker, SVP, national sales, Hyundai Motor America.
  • Hyundai Motor America achieved January retail sales growth of 18% year-over-year.
  • Price Action: HYMTF shares traded higher by 2.51% at $40.00 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews General

