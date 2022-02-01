 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lockheed Martin Names Jay Malave As Finance Chief
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 01, 2022 10:00am   Comments
Share:
Lockheed Martin Names Jay Malave As Finance Chief
  • Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMThas appointed Jesus "Jay" Malave as the company's next chief financial officer, effective immediately.
  • John Mollard, who served as acting CFO on an interim basis, will continue as vice president and treasurer.
  • Malave most recently held the positions of senior vice president and CFO for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX). Before that, he served as vice president and CFO of Carrier Corporation, an operating unit of United Technologies Corp.
  • Related ContentL3Harris Appoints Michelle Turner As Finance Chief
  • Price Action: LMT shares are trading higher by 0.15% at $389.73 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Whale Trades Spotted
What Jim Cramer Thinks About Canopy Growth, Vista Outdoor And 8 Other Stocks
Analysts Bump Up Lockheed Martin Price Target After Solid Q4 Results
Looking Into Lockheed Martin Corporation's Recent Short Interest
Lockheed Martin Whale Trades Spotted
Expert Ratings For Lockheed Martin
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com