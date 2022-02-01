Lockheed Martin Names Jay Malave As Finance Chief
- Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT) has appointed Jesus "Jay" Malave as the company's next chief financial officer, effective immediately.
- John Mollard, who served as acting CFO on an interim basis, will continue as vice president and treasurer.
- Malave most recently held the positions of senior vice president and CFO for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX). Before that, he served as vice president and CFO of Carrier Corporation, an operating unit of United Technologies Corp.
- Price Action: LMT shares are trading higher by 0.15% at $389.73 on the last check Tuesday.
