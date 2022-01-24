 Skip to main content

L3Harris Appoints Michelle Turner As Finance Chief
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 3:40pm   Comments
L3Harris Appoints Michelle Turner As Finance Chief
  • L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHXhas named Michelle Turner as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.
  • Turner succeeds Jay Malave, who has chosen to pursue career opportunities outside of L3Harris.
  • Turner joins L3Harris from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), where she led finance for the enterprise supply chain function, developing strategies to drive financial and cash performance. 
  • As CFO, Turner will have a central role in defining the financial strategies to drive growth.
  • The company will report its FY21 earnings on January 31, 2022.
  • Price Action: LHX shares are trading higher by 0.34% at $221.47 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: News Management

