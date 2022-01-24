L3Harris Appoints Michelle Turner As Finance Chief
- L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) has named Michelle Turner as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.
- Turner succeeds Jay Malave, who has chosen to pursue career opportunities outside of L3Harris.
- Turner joins L3Harris from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), where she led finance for the enterprise supply chain function, developing strategies to drive financial and cash performance.
- As CFO, Turner will have a central role in defining the financial strategies to drive growth.
- The company will report its FY21 earnings on January 31, 2022.
- Price Action: LHX shares are trading higher by 0.34% at $221.47 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Management