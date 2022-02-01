 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Battered Indian Tech Stocks Popular With Retail Investors Recover, Following Similar Path Charted By US Counterparts

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 01, 2022 1:44am   Comments
Share:
Battered Indian Tech Stocks Popular With Retail Investors Recover, Following Similar Path Charted By US Counterparts

Indian tech stocks extended their rally on Tuesday following the strong gains overnight by their U.S. peers — including Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Stock Movement (+/-)
Paytm +5.8%
Zomato Limited +4.8%
Adani Green Energy Limited +3.38%
Infosys Limited +1.9%
Tata Consultancy Services Limited +1.5%

Why Is It Moving? The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex was up almost 1.4% and the broader NSE Nifty 50 Index has advanced 1.3% at the time of writing, with investors looking ahead to the presentation of the much-awaited Union Budget by the Indian government today.

Infrastructure spending is expected to remain the key focus of this year’s budget — along with more allocation towards bolstering India’s healthcare facilities.

The pre-budget Economic Survey 2021-22 tabled in Parliament on Monday projects the Indian economy to grow at 8.0 to 8.5 percent in the next financial year beginning April 1, noting that economic activity has recovered to the pre-pandemic level.

See Also: How To Buy Xpeng Motors (XPEV) Stock

Major Indian companies such as Tech Mahindra Limited, Adani Ports & SEZ Limited and TTK Prestige Limited are scheduled to report their earnings results for the December quarter today.

Read Next: Vitalik Buterin To Donate $100M From Shiba Inu Refunds To COVID Relief Projects

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + TSLA)

Elon Musk Takes Shots At Mainstream Media For 'Bogus Articles' On Tesla And Him — Comes To The Rescue Of Joe Rogan
Why Apple Is Suing To Halt The Distribution Of This Upcoming Film
Tesla Has Claimed 'Top Of The Mountain' With Tesla Cybertruck Design: Why Analyst Thinks It Spells Trouble For Rivals
This Fintech Is Getting Teens Into Investing, But Parents Can Still Keep A Close Eye
Nio Soars As ET5 Prototype Rolls Out: A Technical Look At The Stock
Tesla The Train Conductor? How The Company Is Providing Transportation For German Employees
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: India tech stocksNews Global Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com