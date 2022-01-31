Here's Why Angi Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Angi Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI) collaborated with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT). Angi's highly-rated pros will soon be available in ~4,000 Walmart stores across all 50 states and nationwide online.
- This service offering includes over 150 common home projects, including flooring, painting, plumbing, electrical, tv mounting, installation, and assembly services for furniture.
- Prices start at just $49 for furniture assembly and $79 for TV mounting, all backed by the Angi Happiness Guarantee, which covers projects up to their total purchase price.
- Angi CEO Oisin Hanrahan said, "Things like sprucing up an entertaining space by installing a new smart TV, painting a nursery for a family addition, and transforming an outdoor space and adding a patio are now projects that Walmart customers can get done seamlessly with the help of an Angi pro as part of the Walmart shopping experience."
- Price Action: ANGI shares traded higher by 7.56% at $8.39 in the market session on the last check Monday.
