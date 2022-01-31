Another Analyst Cuts Price Target On Alibaba
- Mizuho analyst James Lee lowered the firm's price target on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) to $180 from $215 and reiterated a Buy rating on the shares.
- The price target implies an upside of 56.2%.
- The analyst anticipates a "challenging" Q4 but looks for customer management revenue growth to reach a bottom in Q1.
- Lee also cut Baidu Inc's (NASDAQ: BIDU) price target from $305 to $300 (104.7% upside).
- Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 1.71% at $117.20 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for BABA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2022
|Truist Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jan 2022
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Jan 2022
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
