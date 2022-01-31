 Skip to main content

Another Analyst Cuts Price Target On Alibaba
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2022 8:57am   Comments
  • Mizuho analyst James Lee lowered the firm's price target on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) to $180 from $215 and reiterated a Buy rating on the shares.
  • The price target implies an upside of 56.2%.
  • Related Content: Analysts Cut Alibaba Price Target Ahead Of Quarterly Results; Remain Bullish
  • The analyst anticipates a "challenging" Q4 but looks for customer management revenue growth to reach a bottom in Q1.
  • Lee also cut Baidu Inc's (NASDAQ: BIDU) price target from $305 to $300 (104.7% upside).
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 1.71% at $117.20 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for BABA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
Jan 2022NeedhamMaintainsBuy

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

