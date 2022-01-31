 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BRP Plans Expansion In Europe With New Design Studio In France
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2022 7:28am   Comments
Share:
BRP Plans Expansion In Europe With New Design Studio In France
  • BRP Inc (NASDAQ: DOOO) has confirmed its expansion in Europe with the implementation of a Design Studio in Sophia-Antipolis in the South of France. 
  • The new studio will officially open in December 2022.
  • The facility will provide additional design services to internal partners based in Europe and Scandinavia, such as Rotax and Lynx.
  • The European Design Studio Team will be headed by a dedicated Design Manager and include product, transportation, and CAD designers.
  • Price Action: DOOO shares closed higher by 2.01% at $80.89 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DOOO)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com