BRP Plans Expansion In Europe With New Design Studio In France
- BRP Inc (NASDAQ: DOOO) has confirmed its expansion in Europe with the implementation of a Design Studio in Sophia-Antipolis in the South of France.
- The new studio will officially open in December 2022.
- The facility will provide additional design services to internal partners based in Europe and Scandinavia, such as Rotax and Lynx.
- The European Design Studio Team will be headed by a dedicated Design Manager and include product, transportation, and CAD designers.
- Price Action: DOOO shares closed higher by 2.01% at $80.89 on Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.