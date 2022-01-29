 Skip to main content

Tom Brady's Father Says ESPN Reporting Of Legendary QB's Retirement Is Wrong
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2022 3:42pm   Comments
Tom Brady's Father Says ESPN Reporting Of Legendary QB's Retirement Is Wrong

Reporting from ESPN is that legendary quarterback Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL is being challenged by Brady's father and his team.

What Happened: Sources said the 44-year-old quarterback made his decision following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday. 

According to ESPN, Brady's pending retirement is based on several factors, including family and health. He also recognizes that the Buccaneers are likely to undergo significant roster turnover. 

ESPN sources said Brady will shift his focus to new endeavors and that he believes this is the right moment to end his playing career.

Retirement Reporting Challenged: Following the publication of ESPN's article, the Bleacher Report sent a tweet quoting Brady's father challenging the news.

Meanwhile, sportswriter and television analyst Michael Silver, who currently works for Bally Sports, tweeted that the Buccaneers are also indicating that Brady may not have finalized his decision.

Silver added that he respects ESPN's reporting, but wanted to share the information he received from the Buccaneers.

Brady won seven Lombardi trophies, the most Super Bowl championships won by a single player in NFL history. Six of those victories while playing for the New England Patriots.

He also set records such as most touchdown passes (624) and most passing yards (84,250) in his 22 seasons.

Brady's stats during his potentially final year suggest he could continue playing at an elite championship level. 

If he does retire, Brady would become the second future Hall of Fame quarterback to call it a career this postseason. Long-time Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement on Thursday after 18 seasons in the NFL.

Photo: Courtesy Jonathan Satriale on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

