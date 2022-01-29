Tom Brady Retiring After 22 Seasons And 7 Super Bowl Rings: ESPN

ESPN is reporting that legendary quarterback Tom Brady, who many consider the greatest of all time, will be announcing his retirement from the NFL.

Sources said the 44-year-old quarterback made his decision following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday.

Brady's retire is reportedly based on several factors, including family and health. He also recognizes that the Buccaneers are likely to undergo significant roster turnover.

ESPN reports that the Buccaneers has hoped to persuade Brady to play one more year, but the team has now accepted his decision.

Sources said Brady will shift his focus to new endeavors and that he believes this is the right moment to end his playing career.

Brady won seven Lombardi trophies, the most Super Bowl championships won by a single player in NFL history. Six of those victories while playing for the New England Patriots.

He also set records such as most touchdown passes (624) and most passing yards (84,250) in his 22 seasons.

His stats during the final year of his career suggested Brady could have continued playing at an elite championship level.

Brady will become the second future Hall of Fame quarterback to call it a career this postseason. Long-time Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement on Thursday after 18 seasons in the NFL.

Photo: Courtesy Jonathan Satriale on Flickr