Did Joe Rogan Get To Drive Tesla's Cybertruck?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 28, 2022 2:36pm   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk confirmed Wednesday that the company's highly anticipated Cybertruck has been delayed until 2023.

The following day, it seems podcast host Joe Rogan was given the chance to see the electric truck in person — and he might have even taken it for a spin, according to an InsideEVs report.

What Happened: Early Thursday morning, Rogan shared new pictures of the Tesla Cybertruck on his Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FBFacebook page.

The pictures look like they were captured by Rogan and the Cybertruck appears to be parked at Tesla's new Giga Texas factory.

"The cybertruck is the coolest car I’ve ever seen in my life," Rogan wrote in the post. 

According to the report, citing the Cybertruck Owners Club, Rogan got the opportunity to take the electric truck for a test drive.

There is no footage of Rogan driving the Cybertruck and he cannot be identified in any of the pictures posted, but it definitely seems like Rogan took the pictures himself after noting how attractive the vehicle is "in real life" in the post.

Any further updates on the company's first electric truck will have the potential to move Tesla's stock. Tesla has reportedly received millions of preorders for the Cybertruck.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla has traded as low as $539.49 and as high as $1,243.49 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 0.97% at $821.07 Friday afternoon. 

Photo: courtesy of Tesla.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Elon Musk InsideEVs Joe RoganNews Best of Benzinga

