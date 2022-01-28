 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022 4:02am   Comments
Share:
Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
  • Data on personal income and outlays for December will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Personal income is projected to rise 0.5% in December with personal consumption expenditures likely to decline 0.5%.
  • The employment cost index for the fourth quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. After better-than-expected 1.3% quarterly increase in the third quarter, analysts expect employment costs increasing further by 1.2% in the fourth quarter.

Check out these penny stocks insiders are buying

  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment dropped by 1.8 points in the preliminary reading to 68.8 in January. The month's final reading is seen holding at the same level.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com