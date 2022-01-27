 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla, GM EV Battery Supplier LG Energy Became South Korea's No. 2 Firm After Blockbuster IPO — Next Only To Samsung
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 27, 2022 10:06pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla, GM EV Battery Supplier LG Energy Became South Korea's No. 2 Firm After Blockbuster IPO — Next Only To Samsung

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and General Motors Corp (NYSE: GM) South Korean battery supplier LG Energy’s shares jumped higher on its trading debut following a blockbuster initial public offering and the country’s biggest on record, Reuters reported.

What Happened: Shares of the company soared 68% above the IPO price in trading debut to reach a $98 billion market cap.

That brought the newly listed battery-making stock in neck-to-neck competition with consumer electronics giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in terms of valuation.

LG Energy is trading down 10% on Friday’s trading in the Korea Composite Stock Price Index, or KOSPI.

See Also: Tesla, GM EV Battery Supplier LG Energy Poised to Price IPO At Top of Range: Report

Why It Matters: LG Energy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of South Korean chemical company LG Chem. The company raised a record $10.7 billion in the IPO. The shares were sold at the top of the offered range.

The offering was also the second-largest globally over the past one year after Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN). 

LG Energy’s public listing follows a decision to pay GM $1.2 billion over the legacy automaker’s Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV mega recall last year.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Cathie Wood Buys $28M Shares In Tesla As Stock Crashes, Ending Months-Long Profit Booking Spree
Can You Solve Elon Musk's Word Riddle On Who The U.S. EV Leader Is That Ratioed President Joe Biden?
PreMarket Prep Breaks Down A Tesla Options Strategy After The Q4 Print
Why Elon Musk Offered A 19-Year-Old $5,000 To Shut Down A Twitter Account
Future Tesla Update Could Allow Owners To Set Custom Car Colors in App
Tesla Falls On Q4 Earnings: 3 Analysts On What's Next For EV Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EV batteries EVs LG EnergyNews IPOs Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com