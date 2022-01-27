 Skip to main content

Dine Brands Set To Open Applebee's, IHOP Restaurants In UAE
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 3:01pm   Comments
  • Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DINplans to open multiple Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar and IHOP restaurants in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
  • The first location is scheduled to open in Dubai in the later half of 2022 through an agreement with established IHOP Franchisee Mohamed Makawi.
  • "We have seen success in this market through our ghost kitchen operations and are excited to be re-establishing brick-and-mortar locations for our two world-renowned brands," said Tony Moralejo, President, International, Dine Brands.
  • The company noted UAE's increasing tourism business and consumer demand for casual and family dining restaurants reaffirm it as an important growth market.
  • Price Action: DIN shares traded lower by 1.80% at $64.86 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Restaurants Small Cap General

