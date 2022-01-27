Dine Brands Set To Open Applebee's, IHOP Restaurants In UAE
- Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN) plans to open multiple Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar and IHOP restaurants in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
- The first location is scheduled to open in Dubai in the later half of 2022 through an agreement with established IHOP Franchisee Mohamed Makawi.
- "We have seen success in this market through our ghost kitchen operations and are excited to be re-establishing brick-and-mortar locations for our two world-renowned brands," said Tony Moralejo, President, International, Dine Brands.
- The company noted UAE's increasing tourism business and consumer demand for casual and family dining restaurants reaffirm it as an important growth market.
- Price Action: DIN shares traded lower by 1.80% at $64.86 on the last check Thursday.
