Boyd Gaming, FanDuel Launch Sports Betting Across Louisiana
- Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE: BYD), along with the sports-tech entertainment company FanDuel Group, has launched mobile and retail sports betting in the state of Louisiana.
- Sports fans in Louisiana will be able to place bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook app in 55 of the state's 64 parishes starting January 28.
- The FanDuel Sportsbook app will be available for both iOS and Android.
- Price Action: BYD shares traded lower by 1.06% at $58.82 on the last check Thursday.
