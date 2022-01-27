 Skip to main content

Boyd Gaming, FanDuel Launch Sports Betting Across Louisiana
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 2:08pm   Comments
Boyd Gaming, FanDuel Launch Sports Betting Across Louisiana
  • Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE: BYD), along with the sports-tech entertainment company FanDuel Group, has launched mobile and retail sports betting in the state of Louisiana.
  • Sports fans in Louisiana will be able to place bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook app in 55 of the state's 64 parishes starting January 28.
  • The FanDuel Sportsbook app will be available for both iOS and Android.
  • Price Action: BYD shares traded lower by 1.06% at $58.82 on the last check Thursday.

