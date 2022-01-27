 Skip to main content

Why Are Confluent Shares Trading Higher Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 1:14pm   Comments
  • Confluent, Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT), the data streaming platform to set data in motion, collaborated with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services, Inc (AWS). 
  • Under this five-year agreement, Confluent and AWS have committed to joint go-to-market initiatives to help organizations accelerate their cloud adoption journey with real-time data.
  • Stephen Orban, GM, AWS Marketplace and Control Services, AWS, said, "Our expanded strategic collaboration allows customers to migrate real-time streaming data workloads to the cloud faster with Confluent Cloud on AWS."
  • DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) leveraged Confluent for cloud-native data streaming with Apache Kafka to facilitate real-time analytics applications on its new smart 5G network. 
  • DISH's network will transform how people and enterprises leverage data, lowering friction to connect systems and deliver smarter solutions.
  • "Working closely with Confluent to help DISH deliver the world's first cloud-native 5G network illustrates how AWS customers can utilize our breadth of offerings and world-class partners from AWS Marketplace to meet their customer's needs," said Orban.
  • Price Action: CFLT shares traded higher by 5.55% at $59.11 on the last check Thursday.

