Why Are Confluent Shares Trading Higher Today?
- Confluent, Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT), the data streaming platform to set data in motion, collaborated with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services, Inc (AWS).
- Under this five-year agreement, Confluent and AWS have committed to joint go-to-market initiatives to help organizations accelerate their cloud adoption journey with real-time data.
- Stephen Orban, GM, AWS Marketplace and Control Services, AWS, said, "Our expanded strategic collaboration allows customers to migrate real-time streaming data workloads to the cloud faster with Confluent Cloud on AWS."
- DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) leveraged Confluent for cloud-native data streaming with Apache Kafka to facilitate real-time analytics applications on its new smart 5G network.
- DISH's network will transform how people and enterprises leverage data, lowering friction to connect systems and deliver smarter solutions.
- "Working closely with Confluent to help DISH deliver the world's first cloud-native 5G network illustrates how AWS customers can utilize our breadth of offerings and world-class partners from AWS Marketplace to meet their customer's needs," said Orban.
- Price Action: CFLT shares traded higher by 5.55% at $59.11 on the last check Thursday.
