 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rivian Ramping Up Production After Near-Weeklong Pause For Fixes, Improvements: Report
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 27, 2022 7:48am   Comments
Share:
Rivian Ramping Up Production After Near-Weeklong Pause For Fixes, Improvements: Report

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) is ramping up output at its Normal, Illinois plant after a near-weeklong production pause earlier this month, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

What Happened: The electric truck maker is aiming to make 200 ready-to-sell units per week after lifting the pause that was aimed at improving fixes and process improvements.

Rivian was making about 50 units a week through the end of December, the report noted, adding that the rate dropped significantly lower last month amid COVID-19 outbreaks at the plant and supply-chain bottlenecks.

The company, backed by Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F), has plans to increase its annual capacity to 200,000 vehicles at Normal. Its second plant will be built in Georgia and have a capacity of 400,000 vehicles a year.

Why It Matters: The Irvine, California-based maker of R1T electric trucks and R1S electric SUVs last month warned it would fall short of the 2021 production target as it faced issues bringing up a new supply chain.

See Also: Rivian Misses 2021 Production Target Of 1,200 Electric Vehicles: What You Need To Know

Rivianended up making just 1,015 electric vehicles and delivered 920 of those last year.

The company is struggling to ramp up production of its first pickup trucks, putting shares under pressure since the start of this year after a blockbuster run late last year.

Price Action: Rivian shares closed 1.11% higher at $60.3 a share on Wednesday. The stock is down 41% year-to-date.

Photo: Courtesy of Rivian

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RIVN)

Why Lucid, Rivian And Nio Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Rivian Automotive Whale Trades Spotted
Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Netflix, IBM, Rivian, Apple And More
Rivian Automotive Whale Trades For January 21
Ford Analyst Downgrades Stock: 'Limited Scope For Positive Surprises'
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVsNews Retail Sales Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com