US Steel Invests In Carnegie Foundry To Accelerate Automation Capabilities
- United States Steel Corp (NYSE: X) disclosed a strategic investment in robotics and AI studio Carnegie Foundry. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- The parties will work to accelerate and scale industrial automation driven by advanced robotics and AI.
- As part of the strategic relationship, U. S. Steel will join Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK), both anchor investors, on the Carnegie Foundry board of directors.
- Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Foundry will use this investment to accelerate venture opportunities - commercializing and scaling its industrial automation portfolio of robotics and AI technologies.
- Price Action: X shares traded higher by 0.97% at $19.16 and OSK higher by 3.19% at $120.50 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.