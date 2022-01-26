 Skip to main content

US Steel Invests In Carnegie Foundry To Accelerate Automation Capabilities
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 12:10pm   Comments
  • United States Steel Corp (NYSE: X) disclosed a strategic investment in robotics and AI studio Carnegie Foundry. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • The parties will work to accelerate and scale industrial automation driven by advanced robotics and AI.
  • As part of the strategic relationship, U. S. Steel will join Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK), both anchor investors, on the Carnegie Foundry board of directors.
  • Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Foundry will use this investment to accelerate venture opportunities - commercializing and scaling its industrial automation portfolio of robotics and AI technologies.
  • Price Action: X shares traded higher by 0.97% at $19.16 and OSK higher by 3.19% at $120.50 on the last check Wednesday.

