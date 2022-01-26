 Skip to main content

MamaMancini's Receives Authorization To Sell Six Products Via Amazon Fresh
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 12:33pm   Comments
  • MamaMancini's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MMMB) has received nationwide authorization from Amazon Fresh, an online grocery delivery service operated by Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), for its branded retail line, including plant-based meatballs.
  • The company's shipments to consumers will begin in February. Items can be ordered online 24/7 through the Amazon Fresh website and are available for home delivery on the same day or the next day.
  • The authorized products include beef meatballs and sauce, cheese-stuffed beef meatballs and sauce, plant-based meatballs and sauce, turkey meatballs and sauce, cocktail beef meatballs and sauce, and jumbo economy pack beef meatballs.
  • "Inclusion in Amazon Fresh's invitation-only family of online and in-store grocery products – part of the largest e-commerce retailer in the world – is a highly promising milestone in MamaMancini's direct-to-consumer business," said CEO Carl Wolf.
  • Price Action: MMMB shares are trading lower by 3.28% at $1.74 on the last check Wednesday.

