Tractor Supply Plans To Build Distribution Center In Arkansas
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 12:15pm   Comments
  • Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ: TSCO) plans to build a new distribution center in Maumelle, Arkansas.
  • The approximately 900,000 square foot distribution center represents an initial investment of about $100 million.
  • Construction is scheduled to begin in the middle of 2022, with the completion expected in late 2023.
  • The company expects the facility to create more than 450 new full-time jobs by the end of 2023 and service about 250 Tractor Supply stores at full capacity.
  • The Arkansas center will be the tenth distribution center for the company.
  • Price Action: TSCO shares are trading higher by 0.30% at $213.00 on Wednesday's last check.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News General

