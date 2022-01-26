Tractor Supply Plans To Build Distribution Center In Arkansas
- Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ: TSCO) plans to build a new distribution center in Maumelle, Arkansas.
- The approximately 900,000 square foot distribution center represents an initial investment of about $100 million.
- Construction is scheduled to begin in the middle of 2022, with the completion expected in late 2023.
- The company expects the facility to create more than 450 new full-time jobs by the end of 2023 and service about 250 Tractor Supply stores at full capacity.
- The Arkansas center will be the tenth distribution center for the company.
- Price Action: TSCO shares are trading higher by 0.30% at $213.00 on Wednesday's last check.
