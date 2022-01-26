5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) - P/E: 2.85 Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) - P/E: 9.5 Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) - P/E: 2.02 Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) - P/E: 7.92 Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) - P/E: 7.0

This quarter, BlueLinx Hldgs experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 11.61 in Q2 and is now 4.74. This quarter, Star Bulk Carriers experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 1.26 in Q2 and is now 2.19. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 26.22%, which has increased by 11.45% from 14.77% last quarter.

Digital Ally's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.16, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.1. Atkore's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 4.39, whereas in Q3, they were at 3.96. This quarter, Broadwind experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.06 in Q2 and is now -0.11.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.