 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 9:40am   Comments
Share:
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the utilities sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) - P/E: 8.12
  2. Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE:SBS) - P/E: 9.59
  3. China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) - P/E: 3.07
  4. Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) - P/E: 7.87
  5. Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) - P/E: 2.78

Most recently, Enel Americas reported earnings per share at 0.12, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.08. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.23%, which has decreased by 3.03% from last quarter's yield of 4.26%.

Companhia De Saneamento saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.21 in Q2 to 0.13 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.94%, which has decreased by 0.83% from 3.77% in the previous quarter.

China Recycling Energy has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.08, which has increased by 50.0% compared to Q2, which was -0.16. This quarter, Suburban Propane Partners experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was -0.16 in Q3 and is now -0.19. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.49%, which has increased by 0.35% from 8.14% in the previous quarter.

Pampa Energia's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 2.36, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.94.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Related Articles (SBS + ENIA)

A Look Into Utilities Sector Value Stocks
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector
5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com