Overview Of Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the utilities sector that may be worth watching:

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) - P/E: 8.12 Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE:SBS) - P/E: 9.59 China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) - P/E: 3.07 Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) - P/E: 7.87 Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) - P/E: 2.78

Most recently, Enel Americas reported earnings per share at 0.12, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.08. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.23%, which has decreased by 3.03% from last quarter's yield of 4.26%.

Companhia De Saneamento saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.21 in Q2 to 0.13 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.94%, which has decreased by 0.83% from 3.77% in the previous quarter.

China Recycling Energy has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.08, which has increased by 50.0% compared to Q2, which was -0.16. This quarter, Suburban Propane Partners experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was -0.16 in Q3 and is now -0.19. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.49%, which has increased by 0.35% from 8.14% in the previous quarter.

Pampa Energia's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 2.36, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.94.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.