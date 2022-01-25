Hypersonix, Kratos Join Forces To Develop, Fly DART AE Hypersonic Drone
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) has signed an agreement with Hypersonix Launch Systems Ltd. to launch the DART AE multi-mission hypersonic drone technology demonstrator.
- Hypersonix is an Australian Aerospace Engineering company specializing in designing and building scramjet engines and hypersonic vehicles.
- The Hypersonix Kratos Team plans for a launch and an initial demonstration flight of the DART AE Hypersonic Drone System in 2023.
- The drone will be fully 3D-printed out of high-temperature materials and powered by a single, fifth-generation SPARTAN, zero-emission, clean hydrogen scramjet engine with a publicly disclosable range of 500km.
- Price Action: KTOS shares traded lower by 0.76% at $16.87 on the last check Tuesday.
