Hypersonix, Kratos Join Forces To Develop, Fly DART AE Hypersonic Drone
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 3:31pm   Comments
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) has signed an agreement with Hypersonix Launch Systems Ltd. to launch the DART AE multi-mission hypersonic drone technology demonstrator.
  • Hypersonix is an Australian Aerospace Engineering company specializing in designing and building scramjet engines and hypersonic vehicles.
  • The Hypersonix Kratos Team plans for a launch and an initial demonstration flight of the DART AE Hypersonic Drone System in 2023.
  • The drone will be fully 3D-printed out of high-temperature materials and powered by a single, fifth-generation SPARTAN, zero-emission, clean hydrogen scramjet engine with a publicly disclosable range of 500km.
  • Price Action: KTOS shares traded lower by 0.76% at $16.87 on the last check Tuesday.

