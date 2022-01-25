Hypersonix and Kratos Sign Agreement to Develop and Fly DART AE Hypersonic Drone

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hypersonix Launch Systems Ltd. and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS have signed an agreement to launch the DART AE multi-mission hypersonic drone technology demonstrator. In the Hypersonix Kratos Team's (the "Team") submission to the Australian Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources Modern Manufacturing Initiative (MMI) Grants Program 2, the Team is planning for a launch and initial demonstration flight of the DART AE Hypersonic Drone System in 2023.



The Hypersonix DART AE, a multi-mission, hypersonic drone, will be fully 3D-printed out of exquisite high-temperature materials and powered by a single, fifth-generation SPARTAN, zero emission, clean hydrogen scramjet engine with a publicly disclosable range of 500km.

Kratos brings to the team and proposed effort its extensive digital engineering capabilities and sounding rocket booster integration and launch experience. The Kratos booster system will accelerate the DART AE drone to a speed greater than Mach 5 and release the vehicle, ignition of the Drone scramjet engine will occur, and autonomous flight of DART AE will proceed along a programmed flight path to a predetermined landing location.

Hypersonix Launch Systems is an Australian Aerospace Engineering company, specialising in the design and build of scramjet engines and hypersonic vehicles. Their SPARTAN scramjet engine is hydrogen fueled and designed to operate between Mach 5 and 12 in support of multiple missions.

Kratos is a leading provider of innovative products and solutions supporting ballistic missile targets, hypersonic systems, sub-orbital research, sounding rockets, unmanned drone systems, turbine technologies, directed energy and laser program systems. Kratos has significant experience in launching Australian hypersonic "experiments", having been involved with multiple hypersonic launches in collaboration with the Defence and Science Technology Group, investigating the fundamental science of hypersonic technology and its potential for next generation aeronautical propulsion systems for technical, commercial and security purposes.



Kratos' extensive involvement in past hypersonic experimental flight test programs demonstrates their ability to launch a variety of hypersonic vehicles and makes them a unique and highly qualified partner and teammate for Hypersonix, as the launch provider for the first DART AE flight in 2023.

"Kratos is excited to team up with Hypersonix on this innovative project and we look forward to supporting their development and the integration and flight of this truly disruptive and enabling Australian technology. DART AE is an ideal opportunity for Kratos to further showcase our extensive hypersonic launch system capability" said David Carter, President of Kratos' Defense Rocket & Support Services Division.

David Waterhouse, Hypersonix Managing Director and Co-Founder adds: "Kratos is an experienced launch provider who has a proven track record of launching payloads around the world. They understand hypersonic technology and flight and are ready to support us with the first launch of our transformative technology that will be faster, more sustainable, and more efficient than current technology. It is incredibly exciting to work with the Kratos team on this project and we are thrilled to share this news today with the public. "

ABOUT HYPERSONIX

Hypersonix Launch Systems is an Australian engineering, design and build company specializing in scramjet engines and hypersonic technology. Hypersonix is developing several hypersonic vehicles that fly at hypersonic speeds between Mach 5 and Mach 12 with zero CO 2 emissions, only water vapor, and have applications in both satellite launch and high-speed aviation.

For more information, please watch the company video at https://vimeo.com/538520388 and go to www.hypersonix.com.au.

ABOUT KRATOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions KTOS develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms, systems for United States National Security related customers, allies, and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research, and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we specialise in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.

