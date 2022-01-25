Amesite is Using Artificial Intelligence to Improve the Way the World Learns

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Ann Marie Sastry, founder, and CEO of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access on Jan. 21, 2022.

She discussed her background as an engineer and professor at the University of Michigan and how she ended up in the field of online education. Amesite is meant as the culmination of cutting-edge, artificial-intelligence software products that improve learning by offering the most up-to-date and highest-quality content.

Watch the full interview here.

