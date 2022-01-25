 Skip to main content

Amesite is Using Artificial Intelligence to Improve the Way the World Learns

Jacinta Sherris  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga's in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
January 25, 2022 2:37pm
Amesite is Using Artificial Intelligence to Improve the Way the World Learns

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Ann Marie Sastry, founder, and CEO of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access on Jan. 21, 2022. 

She discussed her background as an engineer and professor at the University of Michigan and how she ended up in the field of online education. Amesite is meant as the culmination of cutting-edge, artificial-intelligence software products that improve learning by offering the most up-to-date and highest-quality content.

Watch the full interview here. 

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

