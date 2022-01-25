Babcock & Wilcox Bags $11M Contract For Biomass Boiler Upgrade In Canada
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) segment B&W Renewable segment has secured a contract for more than $11 million to design, manufacture, supply, and install boiler equipment for a biomass boiler in Canada.
- Under the contract, B&W Renewable will replace pressure parts for the boiler and upgrade its wood feed and air systems.
- Babcock & Wilcox Canada Corp. will provide the installation services.
- The company's biomass-fueled boilers are used to generate heat, process steam, electricity, syngas, and/or bio-oil in a wide range of industrial and utility plants worldwide.
- Price Action: BW shares traded lower by 2.17% at $7.31 on the last check Tuesday.
