 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Babcock & Wilcox Bags $11M Contract For Biomass Boiler Upgrade In Canada
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 1:58pm   Comments
Share:
Babcock & Wilcox Bags $11M Contract For Biomass Boiler Upgrade In Canada
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) segment B&W Renewable segment has secured a contract for more than $11 million to design, manufacture, supply, and install boiler equipment for a biomass boiler in Canada.
  • Under the contract, B&W Renewable will replace pressure parts for the boiler and upgrade its wood feed and air systems.
  • Babcock & Wilcox Canada Corp. will provide the installation services.
  • The company's biomass-fueled boilers are used to generate heat, process steam, electricity, syngas, and/or bio-oil in a wide range of industrial and utility plants worldwide.
  • Price Action: BW shares traded lower by 2.17% at $7.31 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BW)

B&W Thermal Bags Over $18M In Equipment Installation Contracts
Babcock & Wilcox, Applied Blockchain Partner To Develop Energy Projects For Cryptocurrency Mining
B&W Renewable Bags $24M Contract For Waste-To-Energy Project
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com