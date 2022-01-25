Babcock & Wilcox Renewable Awarded $11 Million Contract to Provide Technologies for Biomass Boiler Upgrade

Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) BW announced today that its B&W Renewable segment has been awarded a contract for more than $11 million to design, manufacture, supply, and install boiler equipment for a biomass boiler in Canada.
B&W Renewable will replace pressure parts for the boiler and upgrade the design of its wood feed and air systems. Babcock & Wilcox Canada Corp. will provide the installation services.
"B&W's pulp and paper and forestry products customers can rely on us for advanced equipment, construction and other services for their renewable biomass-fired plants," said B&W Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Morgan. "Meeting energy and environmental goals, maximizing efficiency, and ensuring our customers' equipment continues to operate reliably presents complex challenges, and B&W Renewable has the knowledge and decades of industry experience necessary to meet these needs."
B&W co-developed the world's first Kraft recovery boiler and has continued to improve and deliver a best-in-class suite of products and services for pulp and paper facilities and forestry products plants around the world. The company's biomass-fueled boilers are used to generate heat, process steam, electricity, syngas, and/or bio-oil in a wide range of industrial and utility plants around the world.
About Babcock & Wilcox
Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at www.babcock.com.
About B&W Renewable
Babcock & Wilcox Renewable offers cost-effective technologies for efficient and environmentally sustainable power and heat generation, including waste-to-energy, biomass energy and black liquor systems for the pulp and paper industry. B&W Renewable's leading technologies support a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
Forward-Looking Statements
B&W cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the receipt of a contract for more than $11 million to supply and install biomass boiler equipment at a facility in Canada. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more complete discussion of these risk factors, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005546/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.