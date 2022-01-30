Top 10 NFL Salaries: How Do Patrick Mahomes And Josh Allen Stack Up?

As Super Bowl LVI is only a little more than two weeks away (Feb. 13) — and many are savoring Aaron Rodgers' and Tom Brady's comeuppances — the question begs: How much do NFL players make?

The hunt for who makes the most money reveals some obvious and, to some, not so obvious players.

According to Overthecap website, the following players are making the top 10 salaries in the NFL — and not surprisingly, they are all quarterbacks.

(The numbers listed below are how much they make per year.)

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: $45 million Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: $43 million Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: $40 million Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans: $39 million Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks: $35 million Jared Goff, Detroit Lions: $33.5 million Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers: $33.5 million Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings: $33 million Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts: $32 million Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons: $30 million

Lagniappe: The first player on the list — at number 12 — that isn't a quarterback: T.J. Watt, a linebacker (edge rusher) with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

And Brady? He makes "only" $25 million, putting him in 19th place. No worries, though, he is listed at number two on the Forbes list of highest-paid players, the figure includes their off-the-field deals, for which Brady totals $72.5 million; Prescott tops the list at $87.5 million.

Does $ equal performance? Well, that is a debate for the ages, but it seems like the only player from the top 10 with a chance to go to the Super Bowl will be Mahomes.

Photo: Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, All Pro Reels via Flickr