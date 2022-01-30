Top 10 NFL Salaries: How Do Patrick Mahomes And Josh Allen Stack Up?
As Super Bowl LVI is only a little more than two weeks away (Feb. 13) — and many are savoring Aaron Rodgers' and Tom Brady's comeuppances — the question begs: How much do NFL players make?
The hunt for who makes the most money reveals some obvious and, to some, not so obvious players.
According to Overthecap website, the following players are making the top 10 salaries in the NFL — and not surprisingly, they are all quarterbacks.
See Also: Here's What Anheuser Busch Will Be Advertising During Super Bowl LVI (Hint: It's Not Bud Light)
(The numbers listed below are how much they make per year.)
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: $45 million
- Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: $43 million
- Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: $40 million
- Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans: $39 million
- Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks: $35 million
- Jared Goff, Detroit Lions: $33.5 million
- Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers: $33.5 million
- Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings: $33 million
- Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts: $32 million
- Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons: $30 million
Lagniappe: The first player on the list — at number 12 — that isn't a quarterback: T.J. Watt, a linebacker (edge rusher) with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
And Brady? He makes "only" $25 million, putting him in 19th place. No worries, though, he is listed at number two on the Forbes list of highest-paid players, the figure includes their off-the-field deals, for which Brady totals $72.5 million; Prescott tops the list at $87.5 million.
Does $ equal performance? Well, that is a debate for the ages, but it seems like the only player from the top 10 with a chance to go to the Super Bowl will be Mahomes.
Photo: Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, All Pro Reels via Flickr
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: football nfl quarteracks Top 10 trendy storyMovers & Shakers Sports General Best of Benzinga