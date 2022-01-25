 Skip to main content

Wynn Resorts To Develop Integrated Resort In Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 6:19am   Comments
  • Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN), along with UAE property developer Marjan and RAK Hospitality Holding, plans a multibillion-dollar integrated resort development on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE.
  • The integrated resort will be developed with significant foreign direct investment by Wynn Resorts.
  • The proposed integrated resort is the first beach resort being developed by Wynn Resorts globally.
  • The man-made Al Marjan Island is a tourism destination, 15 minutes from the Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and 45 minutes from the Dubai International Airport.
  • The Island spans an area of 2.7 million sqm of reclaimed land extending into the Arabian Gulf and comprises four islands.
  • The plan includes a 1,000 room hotel, high-end shopping mall, a meeting and convention facility, an exclusive spa, more than 10 restaurants and lounges, and other amenities.
  • The project is expected to be completed in 2026.
  • Price Action: WYNN shares closed lower by 0.99% at $84.80 on Monday.

