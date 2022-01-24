Stitch Fix Appoints Sachin Dhawan As Chief Technology Officer
- Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) has appointed Sachin Dhawan as Chief Technology Officer effective today, January 24. He will report to CEO Elizabeth Spaulding.
- Dhawan joins Stitch Fix from Visa Inc (NYSE: V). Before Visa, Dhawan served as Chief Technology Officer at payments disruptor Blackhawk Network.
- “His roots in data science and personalization, combined with his experience growing and scaling infrastructure across global teams will help unlock our potential as we look forward to the opportunities ahead,” said CEO Elizabeth Spaulding.
- Price Action: SFIX shares are trading higher by 11.0% at $16.17 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management