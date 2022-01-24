 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 9:47am   Comments
Share:
5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

  1. Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) - P/E: 6.3
  2. Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) - P/E: 7.45
  3. Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) - P/E: 1.77
  4. Lee Enterprises (NASDAQ:LEE) - P/E: 9.16
  5. Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) - P/E: 8.22

Most recently, Educational Development reported earnings per share at 0.31, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.23. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.18%, which has increased by 0.18% from 4.0% in the previous quarter.

Mobile TeleSystems has been featured as a value stock. Mobile TeleSystems's Q3 EPS sits at 0.27, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.86%, which has decreased by 10.69% from 15.55% last quarter.

Genius Brands Intl's earnings per share for Q3 sits at -0.03, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.02. Most recently, Lee Enterprises reported earnings per share at 0.75, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.55. Scienjoy Holding has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.27, which has decreased by 42.55% compared to Q2, which was 0.47.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (EDUC + MBT)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Earnings Scheduled For January 6, 2022
What Does Educational Development's Debt Look Like?
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Communication Services Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com