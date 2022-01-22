 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Shares Graffiti On Giga Berlin Walls: Is Tesla European Production Set To Begin?
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 22, 2022 5:12pm   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Shares Graffiti On Giga Berlin Walls: Is Tesla European Production Set To Begin?

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Giga Berlin has been a non-starter, primarily due to opposition from local environmental groups.

What Happened: Tesla shared an image of Graffiti art at Giga Berlin on its official Twitter account on Friday, and the tweet was promptly retweeted by its flamboyant CEO Elon Musk. The graffiti is a collage of two paintings, with one showing a man wearing a mask and the other revealing a hand holding a ball extending from a building, on which Giga is written.

The tweets set tongues wagging over the possibility the Giga Berlin plant may soon begin operations. One Twitter user explicitly commented that "Giga Berlin has opened or is about to be opened imminently."

Related Link: EV Week In Review: Tesla Slips Below $1K Ahead Of Earnings, Nio Begins Locking ET7 Orders, BYD Raises Prices And More

Why It's Important: The start of production at Giga Berlin is very important for augmenting capacity. Tesla is now facing logistics inefficiencies, as it is primarily exporting made-in-China cars for deliveries in Europe.

Tesla officially announced Germany as the location for its European production plant in Nov. 2019. The plant was to be located in Grünheide, a municipality in Brandenburg, about 30 kilometers southeast of Berlin.

Tesla planned to produce batteries, battery packs and powertrains as well as assemble Model Y SUVs at the plant. Construction at the site began in June 2020 and production from the site was initially planned to be started in July 2021.

The start of production, however, has been delayed multiple times due to opposition from environmental groups, who complained about the plant's impact on wildlife and water supplies. Tesla held the Giga Fest to mark the completion of the factory in Oct. 2021.

The necessary permits to commence construction haven't been received yet. Tesla closed Friday's session down 5.26% at $943.90.

Related Link: Why This Analyst Thinks Tesla Is a $2,500 Stock And When It May Reach That Price Target

Photo: Courtesy of Stephan Lechner on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

These 2 Cryptos Named After Elon Musk's Dog Experiencing Massive Gains, Defying The Crypto Sell-off
Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: ViacomCBS, Ford, Meta, Netflix, Microsoft, Tesla And More
Will You Sell Your Dogecoin If It Reaches $0.50 (Again) In 2022? Over 75% Say...
EV Week In Review: Tesla Slips Below $1K Ahead Of Earnings, Nio Begins Locking ET7 Orders, BYD Raises Prices And More
Tesla Aims For First Model Y Deliveries From Texas By End Of Q1: Report
EXCLUSIVE: Plug Power's CEO On Stock Price, Competitive Advantages, 'Green Hydrogen' Strategy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehiclesNews Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com