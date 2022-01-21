 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Microsoft Intends To Keep 'Call Of Duty' On PlayStation Following Activision Blizzard Acquisition
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 21, 2022 11:04am   Comments
Share:
Microsoft Intends To Keep 'Call Of Duty' On PlayStation Following Activision Blizzard Acquisition

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) on Tuesday announced plans to acquire game developer Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) for $95 per share in an all-cash deal.

The announcement left people wondering how the partnership would impact competitor Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY). The companies have now spoken out on the matter. 

What To Know: Microsoft and Sony essentially represent a duopoly in the video game console market. Microsoft's Xbox and Sony's PlayStation are the go-to consoles for gamers of all skill levels. 

With Microsoft's planned acquisition of Activision, the company will acquire its iconic game franchises including "Call of Duty," "Warcraft," "Diablo," "Overwatch" and "Candy Crush."

"Call of Duty" is one of the most popular games in the world. Microsoft has a history of making games exclusive to Xbox, most notably with its "Halo" franchise.

This left questions about the future availability of "Call of Duty," as many speculated Microsoft would limit the game's availability to Xbox platforms. 

Related Link: Could Microsoft Make 'Call Of Duty' An Xbox Exclusive? 3 Scenarios To Consider

"If you can't ever play 'Call of Duty' again on the PlayStation, it's going to kill PlayStation sales," Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter told Benzinga earlier this week.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer provided PlayStation fans and Sony investors with a sense of reassurance Friday morning. 

After speaking with Sony executives, Spencer announced that Xbox intends to honor all existing agreements, including its "desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation."

Sony also pointed to existing contracts between the two companies earlier this week. "We expect that Microsoft will abide by contractual agreements and continue to ensure Activision games are multiplatform," a spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal.

It sounds like Activision games will continue to be available on the PlayStation platform, but it will take some time for this to play out. The deal between Microsoft and Activision is not expected to close until 2023.

Photo: courtesy of Microsoft.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

Looking to Power the Metaverse Through NFTs and Decentralized Sustainable Computing? Enter The Cudos Network
This Oil Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Apple, Microsoft, AMD And Nvidia
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Price Over Earnings Overview: Microsoft
Morgan Stanley Picks Sony As 'Research Tactical Idea'
Citi Cuts Microsoft Price Target By 8%
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Phil Spence PlayStation xboxNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com