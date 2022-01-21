Mobiquity Technologies Partners with UNIFD, Enables Advertisers To Reach All TV and Digital Audiences at Scale

Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsplash

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: MOBQ) announced that it has entered into an agreement with UNIFD, a digital media company focused on driving brand awareness across emerging channels, for its programmatic advertising placements for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) FireTv, Samsung (KRX: 005930) and other Connected TV (CTV) Devices.

UNIFD, with its 275+ and ever-expanding CTV marketplace covering the nation’s top news channels, entertainment channels as well as sports, 85 million monthly advertising opportunities and a 98% completion rate, is known for its transparency and ability to drive performance and brand awareness across emerging channels.

The collaboration will allow marketers to add Roku, FireTv, Samsung, and other high-performing CTV inventory to their programmatic media buy and help marketers reach the users across mobile desktop and connected TV ecosystems.

The partnership helps Mobiquity reach audiences based on behavioral and contextual data while also understanding patterns from a content consumption perspective to build a more accurate behavioral profile in real-time.

As more consumers access digital content through multiple screens and platforms, CTV is emerging as the new, premium channel for consumers and marketers. CTV is predicted to grow exponentially over the coming years, with ad spending projected to reach $19 billion by the end of 2022.

CTV also presents an exciting opportunity for marketers and advertisers as it offers unique opportunities to leapfrog traditional TV advertising. For marketers, CTV represents an opportunity to apply data to what is often the largest segment of their advertising investment.

In addition, the collaboration will enable marketers to measure their advertising campaigns in a way that is not possible with linear TV. By applying the same level of data-driven insights that they do with their digital advertising campaigns, marketers can compare and measure ad opportunities across channels on the open internet in a transparent way.

"Brands need a scalable, programmatic solution to amplify TV advertising by reaching hard-to-find audiences across all of the devices we use to watch video today. This partnership between UNIFD and Mobiquity provides advertisers with the opportunity to effectively reach all TV and digital audiences at scale," said Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies.

