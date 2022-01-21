Francisco Partners To Buy IBM's Healthcare Data And Analytics Assets For Undisclosed Sum
- Francisco Partners agreed to acquire healthcare data and analytics assets from International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) that are currently part of the Watson Health business. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- Francisco Partners is a global investment firm specializing in partnering with technology businesses.
- The assets acquired by Francisco Partners include extensive and diverse data sets and products, including Health Insights, MarketScan, Clinical Development, Social Program Management, Micromedex, and imaging software offerings.
- The transaction will likely close in Q2 of 2022.
- "Today's agreement with Francisco Partners is a clear next step as IBM becomes even more focused on our platform-based hybrid cloud and AI strategy," said Tom Rosamilia, SVP, IBM Software.
- "IBM remains committed to Watson, our broader AI business, and to the clients and partners, we support in healthcare IT. Through this transaction, Francisco Partners acquires data and analytics assets that will benefit from the enhanced investment and expertise of a healthcare industry-focused portfolio."
- Price Action: IBM shares traded lower by 0.20% at $130.56 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
